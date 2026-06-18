Phils' Adolis García to have season-ending surgery for lat injury

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Adolis García is out for the rest of the season with a lat injury.

The Phillies announced Thursday that García will undergo latissimus dorsi repair surgery on Wednesday. The Phillies estimated his recovery would take six to eight months, enabling him to be ready for the start of the 2027 season.

García signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Phillies in December after playing six seasons with the Texas Rangers. The two-time All-Star began his career with St. Louis in 2018.

The 33-year-old García was batting .195 with a .270 on-base percentage, seven homers, 21 RBIs and three steals in 67 games. He left a June 10 game in Toronto with what the Phillies described as a pulled muscle in his right shoulder after making consecutive throws to home plate on sacrifice flies.

In other moves Thursday, the Phillies recalled right-handed pitcher Seth Johnson and selected the contract of right-hander Bryse Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. They optioned left-handed pitcher Tanner Banks to Lehigh Valley.

Johnson had an 0-1 record and six saves with a 1.33 ERA in 24 relief appearances with Lehigh Valley. In two prior stints with Philadelphia this season, Johnson has posted a 7.36 ERA while appearing in three games.

Wilson was 3-5 and posted a 6.29 ERA with Lehigh Valley in 12 appearances, including 11 starts. Wilson last pitched in the majors with the Chicago White Sox last year, and he owns a 20-23 record and 4.82 ERA in 163 career MLB appearances.

Banks was 0-4 with a 5.86 ERA in 26 games with Philadelphia.