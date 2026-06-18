MLB eliminating clock for All-Star Home Run Derby in Philadelphia

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NEW YORK -- Baseball's Home Run Derby is eliminating the clock.

Each hitter will have 20 swings in the first round of this year's contest at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park on July 13, Major League Baseball said Thursday. The change coincides with a switch in broadcaster to Netflix from ESPN, which had televised the event since 1994.

A player who homers on swing 20 will keep on swinging until he doesn't connect for a long ball. The top four hitters advance, with distance of the longest homer used as a tiebreaker.

Hitters will be seeded for the second round, where No. 1 faces 4 and 2 meets 3.

Each player takes 15 swings in the second round, with batters again homering on their final swing continuing until not homering. A best-of-three swingoff would break ties.

The format for the second round will be used for the final.

No bonus rounds will be used.