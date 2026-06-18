Angels' Mike Trout to injured list with right hamstring injury

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Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout is being placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, he said Thursday.

Trout said he suffered the injury while running to first base during Wednesday's victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He hit a home run and had three RBIs in the game.

The 34-year-old veteran, who hasn't played in more than 130 games in a season since 2019, told reporters that he doesn't have a timeline for his return, but he's hoping it'll be a short stay on the IL.

"From last night to to today, it's a night and day difference, so that's positive for me," Trout told reporters, according to MLB.com. "I was a little worried last night, but had a plane plane ride and just sitting down after playing, so that kind of came into effect. But feels way better today, so. I'm not overly concerned about it, but I'm going to do everything I can, in that training room and the weight room to get back."

The three-time American League MVP and 11-time All-Star is batting .234 with 17 home runs and 36 RBIs this season.

Trout was second among AL outfielders in fan balloting for the All-Star Game through Sunday, with his 926,601 votes trailing the Yankees' Aaron Judge (977,460), who is also on the injured list.

Jose Siri will likely play center field during Trout's absence.

In a related roster move, infielder Christian Moore was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake. He is hitting .333 with nine home runs and 45 RBIs this season.