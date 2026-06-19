Yankees' Jazz Chisholm exits game after foul ball to groin

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NEW YORK -- Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited Thursday's game against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning after taking a foul ball that ricocheted off the ground and into his groin area.

Chisholm immediately dropped the ground in agony before manager Aaron Boone and a trainer emerged from the Yankees dugout to check on him. He remained on the ground in clear pain for a few minutes before standing up, but the discomfort continued and he limped off the field.

Anthony Volpe pinch-hit for Chisholm with the count 2-2 against right-hander Sean Burke. He worked a walk but was caught stealing second base moments later to end the inning.

Chisholm's departure comes as the Yankees deal with a few major injuries that have tested their position player depth. Three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge (ribs), slugger Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and center fielder Trent Grisham (hamstring) are all on the injured list without clear timetables to return.

Chisholm, 28, is batting .228 with 10 home runs and a .720 OPS in 70 games this season.