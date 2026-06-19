Byron Buxton addresses trade speculation: 'I'm a Twin'

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Amid speculation that he could be dealt ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, Minnesota center fielder Byron Buxton reiterated Thursday, "I'm a Twin."

Buxton, who is hitting .270 with 23 home runs and 36 RBIs in 64 games, has two years left on a seven-year, $100 million contract he signed with Minnesota in December 2021. He also has a full no-trade clause, which he could invoke to block any potential deal.

Asked about his name being floated in trade rumors, Buxton told The Athletic, "I don't give a f---.

"End of the day, nobody's in my shoes. Nobody can say anything about what I'm going to do. I know what I'm a doing. The only way I'm getting out of here -- they're going to have to come talk to me and tell me something else. Simple as that. ... I ain't said nothing about leaving, nor will I. I'm a Twin."

He expressed a similar sentiment at the 2025 All-Star Game, indicating that he planned to remain a Twin for life.

Minnesota unloaded 10 players at last year's trade deadline and also slashed payroll by $38 million entering this season.

At 36-40, the Twins are currently third in the AL Central, 4½ games back of first-place Cleveland, and in the hunt for a wild-card spot. According to FanGraphs, they have a 28.7% chance to make the playoffs.