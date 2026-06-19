Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. exits game with right knee discomfort

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. left the Royals' game with the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night with right knee discomfort after making a sliding play in the field.

With the bases loaded in the fourth inning, Witt went to his knees to prevent Jordan Walker's RBI single from getting to the outfield. Witt was checked out by Royals staffers before remaining in the game for the rest of that half inning.

But he was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the fourth, and the Royals instead had Tyler Tolbert pinch-hit for him. The Royals announced later that Witt's departure was due to knee discomfort.

Before his departure, Witt had gone 2-for-2 with a solo homer in the first inning and an RBI single in the second. Witt also scored his second run of the night in the second inning.

The two-time All-Star is batting .294 with a .368 on-base percentage, 10 homers, 32 RBIs and an MLB-leading 28 steals in 76 games this season.