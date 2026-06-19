          Braves acquire Joey Bart from Pirates for Hunter Stratton

          • Associated Press
          Jun 19, 2026, 04:29 AM

          ATLANTA -- The Braves acquired catcher Joey Bart from the Pittsburgh Pirates for right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton on Thursday night.

          Atlanta made room for Bart on the 40-man roster by designating catcher Sandy León for assignment. The Pirates assigned Stratton to Triple-A Indianapolis.

          Bart was batting .259 with two homers, six RBIs and a .670 OPS in 21 games with Pittsburgh. He grew up in the Atlanta suburbs and played college ball in the city at Georgia Tech before being selected No. 2 by the San Francisco Giants in the 2018 amateur draft.

          The NL East-leading Braves (46-27) already have two fine catchers in 2025 NL Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin and 2023 All-Star Sean Murphy, but Murphy is on the 60-day injured list with a broken finger.

          Stratton appeared in one game with the Braves this year and pitched a scoreless inning. He played for the Pirates from 2023 to 2025 before getting traded to Atlanta last year.

          León was batting .091 with zero RBIs in 21 games this season.