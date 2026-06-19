Justin Verlander injures left hamstring during bullpen session

Detroit Tigers veteran right-hander Justin Verlander has a left hamstring strain and likely will be out "weeks," according manager A.J. Hinch.

Verlander has been out with left hip inflammation since April, and he had been scheduled to come off the injured list and start on Sunday.

"This is not a matter of days," Hinch told reporters, according to The Athletic. "It's a matter of weeks. We're going to need a full rehab process to get him back to throwing again. Obviously, frustrating news for him and for us, given the excitement that was building around his start on Sunday."

Verlander sustained the hamstring injury during a bullpen session on Wednesday.

"My hip actually feels fairly good," Verlander told reporters, according to MLB.com. "All of a sudden, my hamstring was bugging me and I had to cut my bullpen short. Anytime I'm not able to get my work in, it means something's definitely off, so we decided to get it looked at, and there's a strain. Just really unfortunate, man. It just sucks. I don't know how else to say it."

Verlander is the oldest active player in the major leagues at 43.

In his only start this season, the three-time Cy Young winner and 2011 AL MVP gave up five runs and six hits in 3⅔ innings at Arizona and took the loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.