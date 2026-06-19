Rangers send 2B Josh Smith to minors just days after return

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers optioned second baseman Josh Smith to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, just days after his return to the majors from missing 37 games because of injuries and a bout with viral meningitis.

Texas brought up outfielder Jarred Kelenic, the sixth overall pick by the New York Mets in the 2018 draft. The left-hander had hit .340 (17 of 50) with three homers, 11 RBI, 12 runs and eight walks in 13 games for Round Rock since signing a minor league deal with the Rangers on June 1. He played 19 games earlier this season for the Chicago White Sox.

Smith, who went into the season expected to be the everyday second baseman for the Rangers after Marcus Semien was traded, hit .218 with no homers and six RBI in 34 games. He was 2 for 9 in three games since being activated from the injured list Monday.

"Probably one of the toughest, if not the toughest send-down I've had in my career," manager Skip Schumaker said. "That was not easy, and the message was that we need to get him going. ... The kid's had a rough start to the year just because of started out slow, but then the sickness and got injured and you really feel for him."

Smith had been activated this week when shortstop Corey Seager was placed on the seven-day concussion list. Since Seager's move was retroactive, the two-time World Series MVP was eligible to return as early as Friday, but Schumaker said he wouldn't be activated for the opener of their three-game series against San Diego.

"He was offsite doing some treatment," Schumaker said before the game. "Obviously not in the lineup, but a really encouraging today today, so far."

Smith was already on the 10-day IL with a glute strain while also dealing with left wrist inflammation when he was hospitalized about a month ago with viral meningitis after feeling ill. He rejoined the team in late May.

The Rangers went into the series against San Diego after being swept in a three-game series at home by Minnesota, which never trailed while outscoring them 25-7. Texas was hitting .239 as a team and ranked 28th in the majors with their 292 runs (3.9 per game).

Schumaker said he hoped the moves could provide a spark for the big league lineup, and also give the 28-year-old Smith the opportunity to recover from a tough start.

Smith has played all four infield positions and the outfield for the Rangers. He was the AL Silver Slugger winner as a utility player just two seasons ago.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Kelenic, the Rangers transferred Michael Helman from the 60-day IL. Helman went on the 10-day list Sunday because of a broken right finger.