Padres-Rangers game starts with half of normal umpire crew

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- There were only two umpires on the field in the top of the first inning when the San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers began their game Friday night.

Because of travel issues, Emil Jimenez and John Bacon were the lone umps who made it to Globe Life Field in Texas by first pitch. Gabe Morales and Mike Muchlinski arrived and joined them on the field in the middle of the first inning.

With only half the normal umpire crew available at the start of the game, both teams were given an additional replay challenge for the series opener. Managers usually begin each game with one challenge, and retain that if a challenged call is overturned.

Jimenez, who had been scheduled to work second base, was behind home plate calling balls and strikes. Bacon was in the field alone in the top of the first, and ejected Rangers bench coach Luis Ureta for arguing after San Diego scored five runs off Jacob deGrom.

Jimenez, Morales and Muchlinski had worked with Doug Eddings in a game at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night, when the Chicago White Sox beat New York.