Shohei Ohtani not in Dodgers' lineup while away on paternity

LOS ANGELES -- Shohei Ohtani wasn't in the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup Friday night because he is "away from the team on paternity."

The team announced in a post on X that the two-way superstar is expected to return this weekend, meaning he wasn't placed on MLB's paternity list.

The team's lineup for the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles came out less than an hour before game time, with Ryan Ward listed as the designated hitter, and batting seventh.

Asked three hours before the game about the delayed lineup, manager Dave Roberts said he was working out "some things with some position players" and made no mention of Ohtani.

Roberts was asked about Ohtani's sore left knee and said he had not spoken to him Friday. "Just assuming that after the off day he's in a good spot," the manager said.

Roberts often mentions if a player is expecting a baby and the team typically announces they have been placed on paternity leave.

Ohtani, who turns 32 on July 5, and his 29-year-old wife, Mamiko Tanaka, became first-time parents in April 2025 with the birth of their daughter. He first announced on social media in December 2024 that the couple was expecting.

The famously private Ohtani has never publicly revealed her name and has carefully avoided showing her face in the rare family photos he posts to his social media.