Jacob Misiorowski throws record 47 pitches of 101 mph or higher in loss

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ATLANTA -- Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski had another strong outing against the Atlanta Braves on Friday night, topping out at 104.2 mph, but it was not strong enough.

Misiorowski went six innings and gave up two runs on five hits while striking out seven, but he was pulled with the Brewers trailing 2-1.

The Braves won the game 3-2.

It was the first time since April 25 Misiorowski gave up more than one run in a game. He entered on a historic roll, giving up just one earned run over 54⅓ innings in a span of eight starts.

He threw 54 pitches of at least 100 mph, according to Statcast, including a record 47 of 101 mph or higher since tracking started in 2008. The previous high for 101 mph or more was 45 by Misiorowski on June 6 at Colorado.

He topped out at 104.2 on Friday on a ball to Eli White that was low and outside in second inning.

He had gone 29 innings without allowing an earned run since May 25 before Mauricio Dubón's two-run single in the sixth as his major league-leading ERA rose from 1.34 to 1.45.

Misiorowski entered Friday's start averaging 100.1 mph on his fastball, the fastest for a starter in the pitch-tracker era. He hit 104.5 mph in his start against the Phillies on a night where he threw at least 103 mph 13 times, including three times in the ninth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.