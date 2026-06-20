Dodgers' Smith not ready to return, might not travel with team

LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers catcher Will Smith is still dealing with a neck injury that has him on the injured list.

The three-time All-Star was due to return Friday, but manager Dave Roberts said Smith won't be activated this weekend and might not travel with the team on its road trip that begins Monday in Minnesota.

Roberts said Smith had a scan and was going to have an injection "to kind of minimize the sensation."

"He feels OK, not great," Roberts said. "We're just trying to make sure that we don't have a setback when he comes back."

Smith has continued doing baseball activities, including a full workout Tuesday.