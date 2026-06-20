Rangers scratch Nathan Eovaldi from start due to knee soreness

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi was scratched from his scheduled start against San Diego on Saturday because of left knee soreness.

Lefty MacKenzie Gore was moved up a day to replace Eovaldi, and the Rangers didn't immediately announce a starter for Sunday's series finale against the Padres.

It's the second time in a little more than a month that Eovaldi has been scratched from a start. The 36-year-old was dealing with tightness in his left side when he skipped a May 11 start against Arizona.

Eovaldi ended up missing one turn in the rotation before pitching seven scoreless innings and tying his season high with eight strikeouts in an 8-0 victory against Houston.

The two-time All-Star is 6-7 with a 4.23 ERA in 14 starts.

Eovaldi didn't pitch after Aug. 22 last year because of a right rotator cuff strain, and it was revealed after the season that he needed sports hernia surgery. He was 11-3 with a career-best 1.73 ERA in 22 starts but fell short of the number of innings required to qualify for the ERA title.