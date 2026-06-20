Cubs closer Palencia diagnosed with mild flexor strain in forearm

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CHICAGO -- Cubs closer Daniel Palencia has a mild flexor strain in his right arm, manager Craig Counsell announced on Saturday morning. Palencia, 26, had an MRI on Friday which showed the strain.

Palencia was placed on the injured list on Tuesday after experiencing elbow inflammation following Monday night's win over the Colorado Rockies.

"He's shut down from throwing through the road trip then we'll start ramping back up," Counsell said.

The Cubs open a seven-game road trip on Monday against the New York Mets, so the earliest he'll start throwing again is June 29 which means a return to action would not come until July.

Palencia has just three saves this season after performing well for Venezuela in the WBC. This his second stint on the injured list this year after being down with an oblique issue in April. Overall, he's appeared in 19 games, striking out 19 hitters in 16.2 innings while compiling a 2.70 ERA. The Cubs are going with a closer by committee while he's down.