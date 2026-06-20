Nationals' Young exits game after crashing into outfield wall

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Washington Nationals center fielder Jacob Young left Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning after crashing into the outfield wall.

Nationals manager Blake Butera said after the 4-3 win that Young felt soreness and tightness in his side and is considered day-to-day.

Young chased down a fly ball off the bat of Victor Mesa Jr., deep into the alley in left-center field with the National ahead 3-2.

As he caught the ball, Young hit the wall hard with his right shoulder and head but held on to the ball and quickly get it to left fielder Daylen Lile to prevent Chandler Simpson from advancing from first base.

Young was down on the warning track for several minutes while being attended to by the Washington training staff. He eventually got to his feet and walked off the field to the Nationals' dugout.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.