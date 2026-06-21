Soroka latest Diamondbacks starter to hit injured list

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PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks lost another starting pitcher to injury on Saturday, placing right-hander Michael Soroka on the 15-day injured list with a strained right glute.

Arizona also put utilityman Jordan Lawlar back on the IL with a strained right hamstring, which occurred in Friday's victory over Minnesota.

Both players had MRIs on Saturday and will be sidelined at least four weeks, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said before Saturday's game against the Twins.

Soroka left Friday's game after throwing some warmup pitches before the second inning. The 28-year-old was having the best season of any Arizona starter, going 8-3 with a 3.07 ERA in 15 starts.

Soroka joins right-hander Ryne Nelson, sidelined earlier this week with a sprained UCL in his pitching arm, as well as Corbin Burnes, who had Tommy John surgery last year and suffered a setback in rehab. The unrelated injury, a strained muscle in his teres major muscle, will keep Burnes out until September at the earliest.

Lawlar was removed from Friday's game after beating out an infield single. He had just returned last week from a two-month stay on the injured list after suffering a fractured right wrist when he was hit by a pitch from Atlanta's Osvaldo Bido. The Diamondbacks' first-round pick in 2021, who has battled injuries through most of his professional career, was batting .316 with a home run in 38 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks recalled left-handed pitcher Philip Abner and utilityman Tim Tawa from Triple-A Reno to replace the injured players. Both were up with the club earlier this season.

With the injuries to two starters, Arizona is currently carrying 10 relievers.