Schwarber homers twice in an inning; Harper hits for cycle

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PHILADELPHIA -- Kyle Schwarber launched two long home runs in the Philadelphia Phillies' eight-run third inning against the New York Mets on Saturday night, and Bryce Harper became the 11th player in Phillies franchise history to hit for the cycle.

Schwarber led off the Phillies' huge inning with a solo homer off Mets starter Freddy Peralta, sending the ball 456 feet into the second deck in right field.

Later in the inning, Schwarber hit a three-run shot off Cionel Perez into nearly the same spot, 457 feet away.

Schwarber is the 67th player in major league history to hit two home runs in an inning and the second this season, joining the Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, who accomplished the feat June 12. Schwarber is the fourth Phillies player to do so, along with Trea Turner (Aug. 19, 2023), Von Hayes (June 11, 1985) and Andy Seminick (June 2, 1949).

Schwarber hit his third homer of the game -- giving him a major-league-leading 28 -- in the seventh. It was a two-run shot off Tobias Myers.

The Phillies went on to win 15-3.

Harper finished his first career cycle by the fifth inning.

He hit a solo home run in the first, his 16th of the season. He doubled and scored on an error in the third then singled after Schwarber's second home run. In the fifth, Harper lined a ball into the gap in left-center field and motored around to third base for a two-run triple. He is the first Phillies player to hit for the cycle since Weston Wilson on Aug. 15, 2024.

The Phillies became the second team in major league history to have a player hit for the cycle and another hit three home runs in the same game, according to ESPN Research. The other instance came in 1932, when Tony Lazzeri hit for the cycle and Lou Gehrig smacked four home runs for the New York Yankees.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.