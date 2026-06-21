Marlins designate Morel for assignment, put Hicks on IL

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MIAMI -- The Marlins designated infielder Christopher Morel for assignment and placed slugger Liam Hicks on the injured list because of a lower back strain before their game against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

Expected to provide a power bat when he signed a $2 million, one-year contract in the offseason, Morel struggled with injuries and production in his short Miami stint. He was batting .162 and didn't have a home run in 22 games. Although on the active roster, Morel had not played since June 10.

"Chris is a real pro. He handled himself well through the difficult tenure here and wish him the best," Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said.

Hicks, who leads the Marlins with 13 home runs and 53 RBIs, was in the lineup Saturday before becoming a late scratch.

Morel began the season on the injured list after he sustained an oblique injury during batting practice before the March 27 season opener. After he was finally activated on April 27, Morel couldn't crack the lineup, and his batting slump worsened until the club decided to cut ties.

The 26-year-old Morel hit 16 home runs in his rookie year with the Chicago Cubs in 2022 and followed it with 26 the following season. Morel was traded to Tampa Bay midway through the 2024 season. He remained with the Rays until he became a free agent at the end of 2025.

"Coming into the season we had the high hopes that Christopher could turn around the talent ability that he has and kind of refine the '22, '23 version, and it just didn't happen," McCullough said. "The injury Opening Day set him back and the opportunities he had here became more limited over the last week to 10 days."

In a corresponding move, the Marlins activated outfielder Griffin Conine from the injured list and selected the contract of Brian Navarreto from Triple-A Jacksonville.