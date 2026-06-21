Brewers' Gasser 'confident' after earning first win since 2024

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ATLANTA -- When Milwaukee scored eight runs in the second inning of Sunday's game at Atlanta, Robert Gasser's path to his first win since 2024 seemed clear.

When the left-hander had thrown 66 pitches through only three innings, it seemed far less certain Gasser would remain in the game long enough to qualify for the win.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy believed it was time to give Gasser a strong pep talk.

"We challenged him and he took it well, he did a good job," Murphy said after Gasser gave up two runs in six innings in the 9-4 win over the Braves. Gasser's outing was crucial as the Brewers salvaged one win in the three-game series.

Gasser (1-3) earned his first win since May 15, 2024, against Pittsburgh.

"It's awesome," Gasser said. "It's obviously great to have the win next to your name, but just to help the team get a win at the back end of the series is huge."

Gasser allowed four hits and one walk. His seven strikeouts and six innings matched career highs.

Gasser, 27, had not completed six innings in any of his first five starts this season. He was aware his pitch count was too high early in the game.

"There were some really long at-bats in there, especially the first two innings," Gasser said. "And I looked up and saw 50 pitches and I knew we had to figure out how to get some outs quicker."

After giving up a leadoff double to Michael Harris II in the fourth inning, Gasser recorded nine consecutive outs to end his outing.

When asked about the challenge from Murphy, Gasser said the message was "showing up ready to go, don't let the flow of the game dictate how I'm gonna play from pitch one. Be on the attack, be pitching to win the game."

Murphy said Gasser pitched with more confidence after stacking up the high pitch count early in the game.

"It's about belief," Murphy said. "Start to believe. I don't know if it helped, I have no idea ... but he pitched better."

Gasser was 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA in five starts in 2024 before Tommy John surgery shortened his season. He returned for two starts in 2025.

Gasser's long-awaited win may be a sign he has made a full recovery and is again ready to perform at the potential that made him a second-round draft pick by San Diego in 2021.

"Yeah, I'm definitely confident," he said. "It's more so just the belief, regardless of who we're playing every single time, and just go out there and believe in my stuff and what I'm able to do."