Reds expect shortstop Elly De La Cruz to return Tuesday

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CINCINNATI -- Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz is expected to be reinstated from the injured list Tuesday after missing 19 games with a strained right hamstring, manager Terry Francona said Monday.

De La Cruz -- who has been sidelined since June 1 -- took batting practice prior to Monday night's series opener against the first-place Brewers.

He made three rehab starts for Triple-A Louisville going 2 for 8 with a home run and two RBIs. After homering in his first rehab start on Friday, De La Cruz texted Francona, "Be there tomorrow" but the Reds didn't want to rush things.

De La Cruz left the May 31 game against the Atlanta Braves with right hamstring tightness after he had a base hit in the fifth inning.

He had a streak of appearing in 276 consecutive games snapped, the sixth-longest streak for a Reds player in the expansion era (since 1961). His streak began on July 30, 2024.

Before going on the injured list, De La Cruz was batting .280 with 12 home runs.

Cincinnati (37-39) took two of three from the Yankees in New York over the weekend but remain in last place in the NL Central.