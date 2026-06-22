Mets' Francisco Lindor to play at least 1 more rehab game

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Francisco Lindor will play at least one more minor league rehab game before the New York Mets decide to activate their shortstop from the injured list after a two-month absence because of a strained left calf.

Lindor will play his third rehab game Tuesday when he's in the lineup for Triple-A Syracuse. He split this weekend playing for Double-A Binghamton and Syracuse and was 1-for-8 while playing shortstop.

"We'll reassess after the game and see what's next for him," manager Carlos Mendoza said before the Mets were scheduled to open a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. The game was later postponed to a split doubleheader Wednesday because of rain.

Lindor was scheduled to take at-bats in a simulated game on the field Monday, but the session was canceled because of heavy rain. Instead, he participated in indoor baseball activities.

"We'll see whether he needs a day off, if he's ready to come [back]," Mendoza said. "He's just got to get through tomorrow and we'll have those discussions."

Lindor strained his calf scoring on a double by Francisco Alvarez against the Minnesota Twins on April 22. His injury was more severe than the strained right calf that sidelined Juan Soto for 15 games in April when the Mets lost 12 in a row.

Before his injury, Lindor batted .226 with two homers and five RBIs. He had elbow surgery after last season and sat out most of spring training after surgery on his left hamate bone.

The Mets began Monday 26-27 without Lindor, who is on the injured list for the third time in his 12-year big league career. Without Lindor, Bo Bichette has received the bulk of the starts at shortstop after being signed to a $126 million, three-year contract to play third base.