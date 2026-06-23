Dodgers' Kyle Tucker exits vs. Twins with low back spasms

MINNEAPOLIS -- Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker was removed from Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning because of low back spasms.

Tucker walked with one out in the second and ran lightly to second base on Tommy Edman's single to right field. Then, Tucker was replaced by pinch runner Alex Call. Tucker stayed in the dugout, standing up next to the dugout fence before heading into the clubhouse after the inning was over.

After signing a four-year, $240 million contract with Los Angeles in January, Tucker has played in 75 of the Dodgers' 79 games this season. But he has hit just .234 with six home runs and 40 RBIs. The .234 average is his lowest since hitting .141 in 28 games as a rookie in Houston in 2018. He has hit at least 22 homers in each of the past five seasons.

The Dodgers also pulled catcher Dalton Rushing in the bottom of the third to rule out a concussion. Los Angeles was already without catcher Will Smith, who is on the 10-day IL because of neck inflammation.