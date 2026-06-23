Scotland's Tartan Army brings World Cup spirit to a Marlins game

Open Extended Reactions

Last week, Scotland's Tartan Army took over Boston during the national team's first two games of the 2026 World Cup. As Scotland's final fixture of the group stage is in the south, the Tartan Army made its presence known at another destination: Miami.

The Marlins hosted Scotland's supporters organization at their game against the Texas Rangers on Monday. It was part of a "Tartan Army ticket package" the Marlins posted on Sunday.

Festivities for the game included a pregame march, concert from Nick Morgan -- who released "No Scotland, No Party" ahead of the 2024 Euro competition -- and a first pitch from injured midfielder Billy Gilmour. However, the most enticing aspect for the Tartan Army came from being punctual. The first 250 members of the organization received a voucher for one free beer.

Unsurprisingly, the Tartan Army showed up in bunches, with some even playing the bagpipes on the field before the game. Cameras caught them singing and chanting in the stands as starting pitcher Tyler Phillips took the mound to start. One member even caught a foul ball. Videos showed the fans marching in Little Havana and playing bag pipes near the concession stands inside Loan Depot Park.

Members of the Tartan Army caught a foul ball in Miami! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



(MLB x GEICO) pic.twitter.com/jYaUIJ8jON — MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2026

Tyler and the Tartan Army ready for battle pic.twitter.com/hHPeD71ZcR — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 22, 2026

The official attendance for the Marlins' game was 20,008, the eighth-highest for the club this season, according to ESPN Research. Miami wound up losing 4-3.

Scotland's supporters received similar love while in Boston as the Red Sox hosted "Scotland Day" on June 14. That night included at least 5,000 fans at Fenway Park with the "The Flower of Scotland" sung following the U.S. national anthem.

The fans made their presence felt outside of sporting events, too. The parent company of Sam Adams said that its Boston Taproom ran out of Boston Lager following Scotland's first weekend in Boston.

The national team played two games in Boston, a 1-0 win vs Haiti and 1-0 loss vs. Morocco. They will play Brazil in Miami on Wednesday with a spot in the knockout stages still on the line. However, one thing is certain -- the Tartan Army will be ready for battle.