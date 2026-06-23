Yankees manager bothered by Jazz Chisholm's in-game lollipop

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The baseball season has gotten off to a pretty sweet start for the first-place New York Yankees, but manager Aaron Boone would rather his second baseman not take that so literally.

Jazz Chisholm took the field in the fifth inning of Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers with a green lollipop in his mouth. While he didn't factor into any defensive plays in the inning, Boone still felt Jazz hit a sour note.

"That pisses me off," Boone said Tuesday on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast from Jomboy Media.

"I didn't know about it until after the game," Boone added. "So he and I talked about that, and that won't be going on."

Boone also seemed surprised and unhappy to learn that Chisholm is a repeat sweet treat offender.

"That was the second time?" Boone asked. "There was another time?"

Chisholm previously did it during an at-bat earlier in the season against the Red Sox.

Chisholm has had an interesting week on the field. He fouled a ball off his groin last Thursday, but said he still won't wear a cup. And an inning before Chisholm's Monday night snack, he took issue with a dirt-cam in the Comerica Park infield, sparking a brief delay in the game.

New York is on a three-game losing streak, but at 46-31, the Yankees lead the AL in wins and hold a two-game division lead over the Tampa Bay Rays.