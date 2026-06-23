Nationals' CJ Abrams late scratch with left side tightness

WASHINGTON -- Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams was a late scratch for Tuesday night's game against Philadelphia due to left side tightness.

Abrams was scratched about 20 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

The 25-year-old Abrams played in the Nationals' 4-1 win over the Phillies on Monday night, going 1 for 4 and extending his hitting streak to six games.

The Nationals shifted their infield defense with Nasim Nuñez moving from second to shortstop, Curtis Mead went from first to third and Jorbit Vivas moved from third to second. Designated hitter Andrés Chaparro was a first base and José Tena entered the lineup as the DH.

Abrams is batting .286 with 17 home runs and 57 RBIs.