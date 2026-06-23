Phillies scratch slugger Kyle Schwarber with back tightness

Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- Major league home runs leader Kyle Schwarber was scratched with lower back tightness before the Philadelphia Phillies' game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

The announcement that the team's designated hitter would be out came about five minutes before the game began. Edmundo Sosa replaced him in the Phillies' lineup.

Schwarber leads the majors this season with 29 home runs and is coming off a weekend in which he hit three against the Mets on Saturday and another one on Sunday.

Schwarber went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in a 4-1 loss to the Nationals on Monday night.