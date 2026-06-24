Twins GM says club has 'no plans' to trade OF Byron Buxton

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The Minnesota Twins have "no plans" to deal All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton, the team's general manager said on Tuesday, shutting down speculation the veteran could be moved.

"It's not something we're exploring. It's not something we plan to explore," Jeremy Zoll told reporters, according to MLB.com "We continue to have productive discussions with Byron. I think he was very clear on that point last week. But also just from my seat, from the Twins' perspective, that's not something that we plan to explore. Just wanted to hit that head on."

Buxton, who has spent his entire 12-year career in Minnesota, reiterated "I'm a Twin" last week amid chatter that he could be dealt ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline with the Twins floating just below .500 this season.

Buxton, 32, has a full no-trade clause in his contract, which has two years left after this season. He signed a seven-year, $100 million deal with Minnesota in December 2021.

"End of the day, nobody's in my shoes. Nobody can say anything about what I'm going to do," Buxton told The Athletic last week. "I know what I'm doing. The only way I'm getting out of here -- they're going to have to come talk to me and tell me something else. Simple as that. ... I ain't said nothing about leaving, nor will I. I'm a Twin."

Buxton entered Tuesday tied for second in MLB with 25 home runs. Last year, he set career marks in games played (126), home runs (35) and RBIs (83).