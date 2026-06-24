          Yankees sign 18-year-old pitcher Chien-Fan Lai

          • Associated Press
          Jun 24, 2026, 02:04 AM

          Chien-Fan Lai, an 18-year-old right-handed pitcher from Taiwan, agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Yankees on Tuesday that includes a $872,500 signing bonus.

          Lai helped Taiwan win a bronze medal at last year's Under-18 World Cup, striking out 14 over seven innings in three relief appearances.

          Former Yankees from Taiwan include pitcher Chien-Ming Wang, who signed in 2000, and infielder Fu-Lin Kuo, who signed in 2009.

          Lai will report to the organization's Dominican Summer League Academy.