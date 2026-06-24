Zack Gelof's hand injured by spikes, ending 24-game hit streak

SAN FRANCISCO -- Athletics infielder Zack Gelof left Tuesday night's game in the second inning with a gruesome injury after the Giants' Matt Chapman stepped on Gelof's right hand during an awkward tag play at second base.

Gelof's injury, which the Athletics said was a right hand laceration and contusion, put an untimely and painful end to his 24-game hitting streak, which equaled the longest streak in Major League Baseball over the past two seasons. The streak is also the sixth-longest in Athletics' franchise history.

The injury occurred as Chapman was attempting to stretch an RBI single to a double. The throw from left fielder Tyler Soderstrom beat Chapman by four strides, and Chapman tried to avoid the tag without sliding. Gelof took the one-hop throw on his knees in front of the base and appeared to slip as he reached up to tag Chapman.

The Giants' Matt Chapman, left, looks toward the Athletics' Zack Gelof after Gelof's hand sustained spike punctures from Chapman's cleat. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Gelof ended up with his right hand on the ground as Chapman reached the base, and Chapman's right foot slammed into Gelof's forearm before landing heel-first, digging into the back of Gelof's hand. Reflexively, Gelof attempted to free his hand, and when he pulled it away, blood from three spike punctures was clearly visible. He immediately jogged off the field in obvious pain.

It has been a resurgent season for Gelof, 26, who left the game hitting .282 with 11 homers and 29 RBIs. After establishing himself as one of the Athletics' budding young stars with an impressive rookie season in 2023, he spent most of '24 mired in a slump and missed most of last season with injuries. He has been the team's most productive hitter in June, hitting .351 with five homers and 12 RBIs during his 24-game hit streak.