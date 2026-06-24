Marlins search for dog teased with hot dog at Rangers matchup

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It can be hard watching someone receive something that could've been yours. Editor's Picks Furry, feathered and winged: Creatures run loose in stadiums ESPN

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Such was the case for a dog that was a spectator at LoanDepot Park on Monday night.

During the Miami Marlins' 4-3 loss against the Texas Rangers, the Marlins broadcast caught a clip of what seemed to be a dog's owners feeding it a hot dog during the top of the seventh inning.

As the dog attacked the food, another canine was only feet away staring longingly at what could've been its treat for the evening.

The clip caught the Marlins' attention, leading them to take action.

On Tuesday afternoon, Miami made a post on X looking to reward the dog that was forced to watch its fur-enemy enjoy the ballpark food.

The reward? A "dream day" at LoanDepot Park.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no reports of the dog being found. If it is tracked down, however, the Marlins will be able to demonstrate that love is only a four-legged word.

Miami and Texas play the final game of their three-game series Wednesday with the first pitch scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET.