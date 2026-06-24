Cubs place starters Ben Brown, Edward Cabrera on injured list

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Chicago Cubs right-hander Ben Brown is joining fellow righty Edward Cabrera on the sideline, as both pitchers were placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Brown was listed as having a strained neck. He last pitched last Friday in a 16-2 win over the San Francisco Giants, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out four and walking none in six innings. Brown (4-2) was moved into the starting rotation in May and had won three of his past four starts while pitching to a seasonlong 1.85 ERA.

Cabrera had been set to go on the injured list after he suffered a left hamstring strain that led to him being carted off the field Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old Cabrera stretched his left leg for a throw at first base during the fifth inning against the New York Mets. Second baseman Nico Hoerner had made a sliding stop on a ground ball in the outfield grass and threw to Cabrera, who went into a split as he caught the toss for the final out of the inning.

Cabrera grabbed for the inside of his left thigh then got to his feet and tried to walk toward the dugout. But he went back down in obvious pain and needed assistance just to stand before a cart arrived, and he was driven off the field through an opening in the outfield wall at Citi Field.

He has a 5-4 record with 5.10 ERA over 14 starts in his first season with the Cubs since they acquired him from the Miami Marlins in January.

The losses of Brown and Cabrera continue a trend of injuries to Cubs starters behind Shota Imanaga, though left-hander Matthew Boyd (knee) is expected to return from the injured list for Thursday's series finale against the Mets.

The Cubs added right-handers Gavin Hollowell and Vince Velasquez in corresponding moves. They have made a combined four relief appearances for Chicago this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.