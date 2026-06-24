Cardinals elevate Bill DeWitt to chief executive officer

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ST. LOUIS -- Bill DeWitt III was named chief executive officer of the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday after serving as team president since 2008.

The Cardinals also announced the promotion of Anuk Karunaratne to president of business operations as part of a restructuring following Chaim Bloom's appointment as president of baseball operations last September.

DeWitt III, 58, oversaw the opening of Busch Stadium in 2006 and the development and launch of Ballpark Village Phase I in 2014 and Phase II in 2020.

Bill DeWitt Jr. continues as chairman and principal owner and will continue his involvement in team baseball and business matters.

"This organizational evolution reflects our family's enduring commitment to the Cardinals, our fans, and our community," DeWitt Jr. said. "Today's news also represents a natural progression of leadership responsibilities to steward the next generation of Cardinals baseball, both on and off the field."

Karunaratne, joined the Cardinals in 2024 as senior vice president of business operations. He previously was the Toronto Blue Jays' executive vice president of business operations.