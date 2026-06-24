Yankees put Ryan McMahon on IL with throat infection

DETROIT -- The New York Yankees put infielder Ryan McMahon on the 10-day injured list due to a throat infection and recalled utility player Oswaldo Cabrera from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

New York made the moves on Wednesday before wrapping up a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers.

McMahon is hitting .210 with eight homers, including five that have pulled the Yankees into a tie or given them the lead, and 23 RBIs in 69 games. Cabrera hit .234 with 20 home runs and 95 RBIs for the Yankees from 2022 to 2025.