          Brewers' Uribe reaches settlement, to serve 1-game suspension

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          Abner Uribe's mound celebration sparks controversy (0:16)

          • Associated Press
          Jun 24, 2026, 09:00 PM

          CINCINNATI -- Milwaukee Brewers reliever Abner Uribe plans to serve his one-game suspension Wednesday night, nearly a month after Major League Baseball handed down the penalty.

          The suspension takes effect for Milwaukee's game against the Cincinnati Reds as the Brewers attempt to complete a three-game sweep.

          Uribe was suspended and fined an undisclosed amount on May 29, three days after he celebrated an inning-ending strikeout by making three WWE-style crotch chops while facing St. Louis' dugout during a 6-0 victory over the Cardinals.

          When the suspension was announced, Uribe said he planned to appeal it. He instead opted to serve the penalty Wednesday as part of a settlement agreement.

          Uribe has pitched four of the past five days, so he was unlikely to be available to pitch Wednesday anyway.

          Uribe is 4-2 and 3.38 ERA and five saves in 31 appearances this season. He has struck out 31 in 29 1/3 innings.