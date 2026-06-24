Brewers' Uribe reaches settlement, to serve 1-game suspension

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CINCINNATI -- Milwaukee Brewers reliever Abner Uribe plans to serve his one-game suspension Wednesday night, nearly a month after Major League Baseball handed down the penalty.

The suspension takes effect for Milwaukee's game against the Cincinnati Reds as the Brewers attempt to complete a three-game sweep.

Uribe was suspended and fined an undisclosed amount on May 29, three days after he celebrated an inning-ending strikeout by making three WWE-style crotch chops while facing St. Louis' dugout during a 6-0 victory over the Cardinals.

When the suspension was announced, Uribe said he planned to appeal it. He instead opted to serve the penalty Wednesday as part of a settlement agreement.

Uribe has pitched four of the past five days, so he was unlikely to be available to pitch Wednesday anyway.

Uribe is 4-2 and 3.38 ERA and five saves in 31 appearances this season. He has struck out 31 in 29 1/3 innings.