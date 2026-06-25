What are the largest MLB comebacks in a game?

Open Extended Reactions

Hall of Famer Yogi Berra was famous for two reasons: being an 18-time All-Star and three-time MVP for the New York Yankees, and dropping perfectly imperfect Yogi-isms.

In 1973, while managing the last-place New York Mets, Berra was asked by reporters if the pennant race was over for his club, and he famously replied, "It ain't over 'til it's over." Berra's Mets went on an incredible late-season rally, ultimately winning the National League East crown and reaching the World Series in a comeback for the ages.

Baseball has also seen a number of stunning comebacks throughout its history when an individual game appeared wrapped up.

Here is a look at the largest comebacks in MLB's modern era (since 1900):

▪︎ Aug. 5, 2001: Cleveland defeats Seattle Mariners 15-14 in 11 innings after trailing 14-2

▪︎ June 15, 1925: Philadelphia Athletics defeat Cleveland 17-15 after trailing 15-3

▪︎ June 18, 1911: Detroit Tigers defeat Chicago White Sox 16-15 after trailing 13-1

▪︎ July 18, 1994: Houston Astros defeat St. Louis Cardinals 15-12 after trailing 11-0

▪︎ April 17, 1976: Philadelphia Phillies defeat Chicago Cubs 18-16 in 10 innings after trailing 13-2

▪︎ June 15, 1952: St. Louis Cardinals defeat New York Giants 14-12 after trailing 11-0

▪︎ Aug. 28, 1950: Boston Red Sox defeat Cleveland 15-14 after trailing 12-1

▪︎ June 17, 1936: St. Louis Browns defeat Philadelphia Athletics 14-13 after trailing 13-2

*Courtesy of the Elias Sports Bureau

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