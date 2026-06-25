Twins' Mick Abel set for arthroscopic elbow surgery after setback

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins right-hander Mick Abel has been recommended for arthroscopic elbow surgery after a recent setback in his injury recovery.

After an assessment by orthopedic specialist Dr. Keith Meister, the Twins announced Wednesday that Abel will undergo the minor procedure more than two months after he first landed on the injured list. The timetable for Abel's return won't be determined until after the surgery.

The Twins had Abel lined up to rejoin the rotation Sunday, after he made two smooth rehab starts for Triple-A St. Paul. But he reported soreness after his bullpen session Friday and was shut down from throwing.

Abel was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies with minor league catcher Eduardo Tait the day before the trade deadline last season for closer Jhoan Duran.

The 24-year-old had a 3.98 ERA in four appearances this year, throwing 14 consecutive scoreless innings before he was sidelined by elbow inflammation following his start on April 14.

Minnesota's starting pitching has been depleted by injuries. Left-hander Pablo López, an All-Star in 2023, is out for the season following elbow surgery. Right-hander Bailey Ober has been sidelined for the last three weeks with elbow inflammation and won't return until after the All-Star break.

Left-hander Kendry Rojas, who started on Tuesday, was sent to Triple-A before the game Wednesday in the latest round of pitching roster moves made by the Twins.