2026 MLB All-Star Weekend: How to watch, schedule, more

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The Midsummer Classic is headed back to Philadelphia! The Philadelphia Phillies will host the All-Star Game for the fourth time in their history -- but it will be the first time at Citizens Bank Park.

The 2026 festivities will kick off on July 10 with the HBCU Swingman Classic and culminate in the 96th edition of the Midsummer Classic on July 14. The National League will look for a second consecutive victory over the American League after winning last year in a first-ever, Home Run Derby-style swing-off -- the tiebreaker, as the game was tied 6-6 after nine innings.

With the first phase of All-Star voting now over, we know the top overall vote-getters in each league -- Shohei Ohtani and Ernie Clement -- will automatically earn the starting spot at their positions, designated hitter and second base, respectively. Phase 2 voting, where fans can vote on the top two players at each remaining position per league to determine the starters for the game, will start on Monday, June 29 and end on Thursday, July 2. The starters will then be revealed two days later on July 4.

We'll have everything you need to know about All-Star week festivities -- from schedules and rosters to Home Run Derby and All-Star Game analysis.

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All-Star schedule

(All times ET)

July 4: MLB All-Star Selection Show at 7:30 p.m. on FOX

July 10: HBCU Swingman Classic at 7 p.m. on MLB Network

July 12: MLB All-Star Futures Game at 12 p.m. on NBC

July 12: All-Star 3-on-3 (new event) following Futures Game

July 13: MLB Home Run Derby at 8 p.m. on Netflix

July 14: MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show at 2 p.m. on MLB Network

July 14: MLB All-Star Game at 8 p.m. on FOX