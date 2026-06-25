Dunedin Blue Jays announce 'Rain Delay' uniforms with weather radar

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Playing in Florida, the Dunedin Blue Jays had their fair share of battles with the weather last year. Now, they're embracing them with special uniforms.

The Single-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays shared their "Rain Delay" jerseys Thursday, with a twist. They included a weather radar of their region, similar to what a local meteorologist would analyze on a news broadcast.

According to their post, the team faced 24 weather delays, 10 postponements and six cancellations in 2025. They wrote in their caption: "If you can't beat the weather, wear it."

The Blue Jays play at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida, which is right near the Gulf. Living near the Gulf results in a climate that is "uncharacteristically hot and humid for its latitude," according to the U.S. national park service. Rainfall, thunderstorms, hurricanes and tropical storms are typical in the region.

It establishes an environment that could be challenging for an outdoor ballpark. But the Blue Jays are taking it in stride.

The club is part of the Florida League and will debut the uniforms against the Clearwater Threshers, the Phillies' Single-A affiliate, on July 18, if weather permits.