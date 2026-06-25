Diamondbacks activate Max Kepler after 80-game suspension

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ST. LOUIS -- The Arizona Diamondbacks activated outfielder Max Kepler from the restricted list Thursday following his completion of an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Kepler, who signed a free agent deal with the Diamondbacks on June 7, hit .333 with two home runs in 10 minor league games. He was fifth in the batting order and playing left field for the Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night.

Kepler was suspended in January for a positive test for epitrenbolone, a metabolite of trenbolone that's contained in some products used in body-building stores and has been used in products to promote cattle growth. Kepler was the first player suspended by MLB for the substance since public announcements of penalty details began in 2005.

"It's a great opportunity for him," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said before Thursday's game. "I'm glad that he's here. ... He's been working his tail off to get back here as soon as possible, and the fact that he's in this lineup tonight is not surprising to any of us. He's going to go out there and help us win a baseball game by impacting it the right way."

Kepler, 33, hit .216 with 18 homers and 52 RBIs with Philadelphia last year after agreeing to a $10 million, one-year contract. He was slowed in 2024 by left patellar tendinitis and had core surgery after the season to repair a sports hernia.

He has a .235 average with 179 home runs and 560 RBIs over an 11-year career.

"I don't know what happened, but he paid his penalty," Lovullo said. "He served it, and he's here, and he wants to show the world that he can still play this game at a very high level."

To make room for Kepler on the 40 man, the Diamondbacks moved RHP Ryne Nelson (strained right elbow) to the 60-day disabled list. Arizona also optioned OF Tim Tawa and LHP Mitch Bratt to Triple-A Reno and recalled RHP Juan Burgos.