Mets fire manager Carlos Mendoza after 34-47 start

The New York Mets fired manager Carlos Mendoza on Friday with the club toiling through a historically poor start.

Mendoza was in his third season as manager, with a club option for 2027 that was not exercised. Former Padres manager Andy Green will step in as interim manager for the remainder of the season. He will take over a team that has lost six straight games and is 34-47 overall.

"Carlos has led the organization with passion and grace and is beloved by everyone who works with him on a daily basis," said Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns in a statement. "Carlos' impact on our players, staff, and culture over the last three seasons has been transformative. Unfortunately, we know we are falling short and change is necessary to move forward."

Mendoza, 46, led the Mets to an improbable appearance in the National League Championship Series in his first year at the helm in 2024, guiding the club from one of the worst records in the majors in June to within two games of the World Series. His second season was a disaster as the Mets inverted the results from 2024, jumping out to the best record in the majors before capsizing over the season's final 3½ months and failing to reach the postseason.

The nightmare continued this season. The Mets, with the second-most expensive roster in Major League Baseball -- behind only the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers -- have been a colossal disappointment, with one of the worst offenses in baseball.

The Mets entered the season with high expectations after Stearns, with owner Steve Cohen's backing, directed a transformative winter in response to a slow-motion collapse in 2025 when the team plummeted from the best record in MLB in mid-June to out of the postseason.

Stearns' first move was to dismiss most of Mendoza's coaching staff days after the Mets lost the regular-season finale against the Miami Marlins and fell short of reaching the playoffs. The Mets' four longest-tenured players were gone by Jan. 1; Stearns traded Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil, and Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz exited via free agency.

By spring training, the Mets had undergone a nearly complete makeover from the coaching staff down to the 26th player. Building around Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor, the franchise's two cornerstones, Stearns acquired second baseman Marcus Semien from the Texas Rangers in a one-for-one trade for Nimmo, center fielder Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox for infielder Luisangel Acuna and a prospect, and right-handers Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers from the Milwaukee Brewers for two top prospects.

Stearns signed Bo Bichette, a shortstop in his seven seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, to play third base. Jorge Polanco, a middle infielder for his 12-year career, was added to play first base. Former New York Yankees relievers Devin Williams and Luke Weaver were signed to form the back end of the Mets' bullpen.

Green, 48, joined the organization in 2023 and previously served as senior vice president, baseball development. He managed the Padres from 2016-19, guiding the club to a 274-366 (.428) record.