Cooper Ingle makes big-league debut for Cleveland

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CLEVELAND -- Cooper Ingle has been one of the top offensive performers in Cleveland's farm system this season, but there wasn't an opportunity to call him up due to an abundance of catchers at the big-league level.

However, Ingle's willingness to play different positions and Cleveland's recent offensive struggles due to injuries have given him his chance.

Ingle made his major league debut on Friday night when the Guardians faced the Seattle Mariners. The 24-year old Ingle batted fifth and was in the designated hitter spot after he was called up from Triple-A Columbus.

"I'm sure there's going to be nerves first time in the big leagues, but hopefully get some reps under my belt and get comfortable," Ingle said before Friday's game.

The Guardians are 3-6 since All-Star third baseman José Ramírez broke a bone in his left hand during the fifth inning of the June 13 game against Detroit. Outfielders Angel Martínez (non-displaced left foot fracture) and Chase DeLauter (right rib cage fracture) are also on the 10-day injured list after also suffering injuries in the same game.

Cleveland has a .193 batting average in its last nine games, second-worst in the majors. It is 13 for 73 with 34 strikeouts during the same stretch with runners in scoring position.

Ingle has spent the entire season in Columbus. His .551 slugging percentage leads Guardians' minor leaguers and his 12 home runs are tied for second. He had a .284 batting average with 41 RBI in 51 games with the Clippers.

"I think this year I'm a lot more physical than I was in the past. I wouldn't say I didn't take care of my body in the past, but I've really tried to stay on top of it this year," he said. "I think I've been able to impact the baseball more and my given traits as a player, I have good swing decisions and make a lot of contact, so being able to impact the ball more was a big key for me."

Ingle made 29 starts at catcher, 12 in left field (all since May 31) and 12 at designated hitter this season. He will primarily play left field and designated hitter in manager Stephen Vogt's lineup.

Playing the outfield isn't new for Ingle, who split time at catcher and outfield when he played at Clemson before being a fourth-round pick by Cleveland in the 2023 amateur draft.

Ingle is the ninth player called up this season by Cleveland to make his big-league debut. Putting him in the middle of the lineup is a tall task for anyone making their debut, but it is one that Vogt thinks Ingle can handle.

"I think it's kind of where his skillset fits right now for where our lineup is. You don't want to put somebody in a spot where they feel the urge to put more pressure on themself. But Coop's been hitting the top of the order in Triple-A all year," Vogt said. "With where we are, we just felt like his bat fits right there in that five hole. And like I've been saying for the last 10 days, we're going to continue to mix and match with this lineup to see how these pieces come together to string offense together."