          What is a cycle in baseball? MLB history, more stats

          Trea Turner is among players who have hit for the most cycles in baseball. Brad Penner-Imagn Images
          • Clayton Duffy
          Jun 27, 2026, 04:40 PM

          When a player records a hit in a baseball, there are four kinds of outcomes possible - a single, double, triple and home run. When a player is able to do all four kinds of hits in a single game, they've hit for the cycle.

          This feat has been achieved 352 times over the course of MLB history, with the most recent one being Bryce Harper on June 20th, 2026. Four players have done it three times: Adrian Beltré, Christian Yelich, Trea Turner and Bob Meusel.

          Only once has this happened in the postseason, when Brock Holt for the Boston Red Sox had all four kinds of hits against the New York Yankees in the 2018 American League Division Series.

          Listed below are the active teams with the most cycles, the most recent cycle for each franchise and the franchise leader for each team.

          San Francisco Giants: 26

          • Most recent: Pablo Sandoval, Sept 15, 2011

          • Most all-time: Two players tied with two (Dave Orr, 1885 and 1887, Mike Tiernan, 1888 and 1890)

          Pittsburgh Pirates: 24

          • Most recent: John Jaso, Sept. 28, 2016

          • Most all-time: Three players tied with two (Fred Clarke, 1901 and 1903, Arky Vaughan, 1933 and 1939, Wally Westlake, 1948 and 1949)

          Boston Red Sox: 23

          • Most recent: Brock Holt, Oct. 8, 2018 (Game 3 of ALDS)

          • Most all-time: Two players tied with two (Bobby Doerr, 1944 and 1947, Brock Holt, 2015 and 2018)

          Athletics: 21

          • Most recent: Mark Ellis, June 4, 2007

          • Most all-time: Mickey Cochrane (two), 1932 and 1933

          St. Louis Cardinals: 20

          • Most recent: Nolan Arenado: July 1, 2022

          • Most all-time: Two players tied with two (Tip O'Neill: 1887 (two), Ken Boyer: 1961 and 1964)

          Minnesota Twins: 16

          • Most recent: Byron Buxton, July 12, 2025

          • Most all-time: 16 players tied with one

          New York Yankees: 15

          • Most recent: Melky Cabrera, Aug. 2, 2009

          • Most all-time: Bob Meusel (three), 1921, 1922, 1928

          Chicago Cubs: 13

          Baltimore Orioles: 12

          • Most recent: Cedric Mullins, May 12, 2023

          • Most all-time: George Sisler (two), 1920 and 1921

          Texas Rangers: 12

          • Most recent: Wyatt Langford: June 30, 2024

          • Most all-time: Adrian Beltré (two), 2013 and 2015

          New York Mets: 11

          • Most recent: Eduardo Escobar, July 28, 2024

          • Most all-time: 11 players tied with one

          Washington Nationals: 11

          • Most recent: Trea Turner, June 30, 2021

          • Most all-time: Trea Turner (three), 2017, 2019, 2021

          Philadelphia Phillies: 11

          • Most recent: Bryce Harper, June 20, 2026

          • Most all-time: Chuck Klein (two), 1931 and 1933

          Tampa Bay Rays: 11

          • Most recent: Elly De La Cruz: June 23, 2023

          • Most all-time: John Reilly (two), 1883 (two)

          Houston Astros: 10

          • Most recent: Yordan Alvarez, July 21, 2024

          • Most all-time: Cesar Cedeno (two), 1972 and 1976

          Milwaukee Brewers: 10

          • Most recent: Christian Yelich, May 11, 2022

          • Most all-time: Christian Yelich (three), 2018 (two), 2022

          Los Angeles Dodgers: 10

          • Most recent: Cody Bellinger, July 15, 2017

          • Most all-time: Babe Herman (two), 1931 (two)

          Detroit Tigers: 10

          • Most recent: Carlos Gullien, Aug. 1, 2006

          • Most all-time: 10 players tied with one

          Los Angeles Angels: Nine

          • Most recent: Jared Walsh, June 11, 2022

          • Most all-time: Jim Fregosi, 1964 and 1968

          Atlanta Braves: Nine

          Cleveland Guardians: Nine

          • Most recent: Jake Bauers, June 14, 2019

          • Most all-time: Nine players tied with one

          Colorado Rockies: Nine

          • Most recent: Charlie Blackmon: Sept. 30, 2018

          • Most all-time: Nine players tied with one

          Arizona Diamondbacks: Six

          • Most recent: Aaron Hill, June 29, 2012

          • Most all-time: Aaron Hill (two)

          Kansas City Royals: Six

          • Most recent: George Brett, July 25, 1990

          • Most all-time: Two players tied with two (George Brett, 1979 and 1990, Frank White, 1979 and 1982)

          Chicago White Sox: Six

          • Most recent: Jose Abreu: Sept. 9, 2017

          • Most all-time: Six players tied with one

          Seattle Mariners: Four

          • Most recent: Adrian Beltré: Sept. 1, 2008

          • Most all-time: Four players tied with one

          Toronto Blue Jays: Three

          • Most recent: Cavan Biggio, Sept. 17, 2019

          • Most all-time: Three players tied with one (Kelly Gruber: 1989, Jeff Frye: 2001, Cavan Biggio: 2019)

          San Diego Padres: Three

          • Most recent: Jake Cronenworth, July 16, 2021

          • Most all-time: Three players tied with one (Matt Kemp: 2015, Wil Myers: 2017, Jake Cronenworth: 2021)

          Miami Marlins: Two

          Tampa Bay Rays: Two

          • Most recent: Evan Longoria, Aug. 1, 2017

          • Most all-time: Two players tied with one (B.J. Upton: 2009, Evan Longoria: 2017)