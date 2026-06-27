What is a cycle in baseball? MLB history, more stats

When a player records a hit in a baseball, there are four kinds of outcomes possible - a single, double, triple and home run. When a player is able to do all four kinds of hits in a single game, they've hit for the cycle.
This feat has been achieved 352 times over the course of MLB history, with the most recent one being Bryce Harper on June 20th, 2026. Four players have done it three times: Adrian Beltré, Christian Yelich, Trea Turner and Bob Meusel.
Only once has this happened in the postseason, when Brock Holt for the Boston Red Sox had all four kinds of hits against the New York Yankees in the 2018 American League Division Series.
Listed below are the active teams with the most cycles, the most recent cycle for each franchise and the franchise leader for each team.
Most recent: Pablo Sandoval, Sept 15, 2011
Most all-time: Two players tied with two (Dave Orr, 1885 and 1887, Mike Tiernan, 1888 and 1890)
Most recent: John Jaso, Sept. 28, 2016
Most all-time: Three players tied with two (Fred Clarke, 1901 and 1903, Arky Vaughan, 1933 and 1939, Wally Westlake, 1948 and 1949)
Boston Red Sox: 23
Most recent: Brock Holt, Oct. 8, 2018 (Game 3 of ALDS)
Most all-time: Two players tied with two (Bobby Doerr, 1944 and 1947, Brock Holt, 2015 and 2018)
Athletics: 21
Most recent: Mark Ellis, June 4, 2007
Most all-time: Mickey Cochrane (two), 1932 and 1933
Most recent: Nolan Arenado: July 1, 2022
Most all-time: Two players tied with two (Tip O'Neill: 1887 (two), Ken Boyer: 1961 and 1964)
Minnesota Twins: 16
Most recent: Byron Buxton, July 12, 2025
Most all-time: 16 players tied with one
New York Yankees: 15
Most recent: Melky Cabrera, Aug. 2, 2009
Most all-time: Bob Meusel (three), 1921, 1922, 1928
Chicago Cubs: 13
Most recent: Pete Crow-Armstrong, June 15, 2026
Most all-time: Jimmy Ryan, 1888 and 1891
Most recent: Cedric Mullins, May 12, 2023
Most all-time: George Sisler (two), 1920 and 1921
Texas Rangers: 12
Most recent: Wyatt Langford: June 30, 2024
Most all-time: Adrian Beltré (two), 2013 and 2015
New York Mets: 11
Most recent: Eduardo Escobar, July 28, 2024
Most all-time: 11 players tied with one
Most recent: Trea Turner, June 30, 2021
Most all-time: Trea Turner (three), 2017, 2019, 2021
Most recent: Bryce Harper, June 20, 2026
Most all-time: Chuck Klein (two), 1931 and 1933
Tampa Bay Rays: 11
Most recent: Elly De La Cruz: June 23, 2023
Most all-time: John Reilly (two), 1883 (two)
Houston Astros: 10
Most recent: Yordan Alvarez, July 21, 2024
Most all-time: Cesar Cedeno (two), 1972 and 1976
Most recent: Christian Yelich, May 11, 2022
Most all-time: Christian Yelich (three), 2018 (two), 2022
Most recent: Cody Bellinger, July 15, 2017
Most all-time: Babe Herman (two), 1931 (two)
Detroit Tigers: 10
Most recent: Carlos Gullien, Aug. 1, 2006
Most all-time: 10 players tied with one
Los Angeles Angels: Nine
Most recent: Jared Walsh, June 11, 2022
Most all-time: Jim Fregosi, 1964 and 1968
Atlanta Braves: Nine
Most recent: Eddie Rosario, Sept. 19, 2021
Most all-time: Freddie Freeman (two), 2016 and 2021
Cleveland Guardians: Nine
Most recent: Jake Bauers, June 14, 2019
Most all-time: Nine players tied with one
Colorado Rockies: Nine
Most recent: Charlie Blackmon: Sept. 30, 2018
Most all-time: Nine players tied with one
Arizona Diamondbacks: Six
Most recent: Aaron Hill, June 29, 2012
Most all-time: Aaron Hill (two)
Kansas City Royals: Six
Most recent: George Brett, July 25, 1990
Most all-time: Two players tied with two (George Brett, 1979 and 1990, Frank White, 1979 and 1982)
Chicago White Sox: Six
Most recent: Jose Abreu: Sept. 9, 2017
Most all-time: Six players tied with one
Seattle Mariners: Four
Most recent: Adrian Beltré: Sept. 1, 2008
Most all-time: Four players tied with one
Toronto Blue Jays: Three
Most recent: Cavan Biggio, Sept. 17, 2019
Most all-time: Three players tied with one (Kelly Gruber: 1989, Jeff Frye: 2001, Cavan Biggio: 2019)
San Diego Padres: Three
Most recent: Jake Cronenworth, July 16, 2021
Most all-time: Three players tied with one (Matt Kemp: 2015, Wil Myers: 2017, Jake Cronenworth: 2021)
Miami Marlins: Two
Most recent: Xavier Edwards, July 28, 2024
Most all-time: Two players tied with one (Luis Arraez: 2023, Xavier Edwards: 2024)
Tampa Bay Rays: Two
Most recent: Evan Longoria, Aug. 1, 2017
Most all-time: Two players tied with one (B.J. Upton: 2009, Evan Longoria: 2017)