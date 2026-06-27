What is a cycle in baseball? MLB history, more stats

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When a player records a hit in a baseball, there are four kinds of outcomes possible - a single, double, triple and home run. When a player is able to do all four kinds of hits in a single game, they've hit for the cycle.

This feat has been achieved 352 times over the course of MLB history, with the most recent one being Bryce Harper on June 20th, 2026. Four players have done it three times: Adrian Beltré, Christian Yelich, Trea Turner and Bob Meusel.

Only once has this happened in the postseason, when Brock Holt for the Boston Red Sox had all four kinds of hits against the New York Yankees in the 2018 American League Division Series.

Listed below are the active teams with the most cycles, the most recent cycle for each franchise and the franchise leader for each team.

San Francisco Giants: 26

Most recent: Pablo Sandoval, Sept 15, 2011

Most all-time: Two players tied with two (Dave Orr, 1885 and 1887, Mike Tiernan, 1888 and 1890)

Pittsburgh Pirates: 24

Most recent: John Jaso, Sept. 28, 2016

Most all-time: Three players tied with two (Fred Clarke, 1901 and 1903, Arky Vaughan, 1933 and 1939, Wally Westlake, 1948 and 1949)

Boston Red Sox: 23

Most recent: Brock Holt, Oct. 8, 2018 (Game 3 of ALDS)

Most all-time: Two players tied with two (Bobby Doerr, 1944 and 1947, Brock Holt, 2015 and 2018)

Athletics: 21

Most recent: Mark Ellis, June 4, 2007

Most all-time: Mickey Cochrane (two), 1932 and 1933

St. Louis Cardinals: 20

Most recent: Nolan Arenado: July 1, 2022

Most all-time: Two players tied with two (Tip O'Neill: 1887 (two), Ken Boyer: 1961 and 1964)

Minnesota Twins: 16

Most recent: Byron Buxton, July 12, 2025

Most all-time: 16 players tied with one

New York Yankees: 15

Most recent: Melky Cabrera, Aug. 2, 2009

Most all-time: Bob Meusel (three), 1921, 1922, 1928

Chicago Cubs: 13

Most recent: Pete Crow-Armstrong, June 15, 2026

Most all-time: Jimmy Ryan, 1888 and 1891

Baltimore Orioles: 12

Most recent: Cedric Mullins, May 12, 2023

Most all-time: George Sisler (two), 1920 and 1921

Texas Rangers: 12

Most recent: Wyatt Langford: June 30, 2024

Most all-time: Adrian Beltré (two), 2013 and 2015

New York Mets: 11

Most recent: Eduardo Escobar, July 28, 2024

Most all-time: 11 players tied with one

Washington Nationals: 11

Most recent: Trea Turner, June 30, 2021

Most all-time: Trea Turner (three), 2017, 2019, 2021

Philadelphia Phillies: 11

Most recent: Bryce Harper, June 20, 2026

Most all-time: Chuck Klein (two), 1931 and 1933

Tampa Bay Rays: 11

Most recent: Elly De La Cruz: June 23, 2023

Most all-time: John Reilly (two), 1883 (two)

Houston Astros: 10

Most recent: Yordan Alvarez, July 21, 2024

Most all-time: Cesar Cedeno (two), 1972 and 1976

Milwaukee Brewers: 10

Most recent: Christian Yelich, May 11, 2022

Most all-time: Christian Yelich (three), 2018 (two), 2022

Los Angeles Dodgers: 10

Most recent: Cody Bellinger, July 15, 2017

Most all-time: Babe Herman (two), 1931 (two)

Detroit Tigers: 10

Most recent: Carlos Gullien, Aug. 1, 2006

Most all-time: 10 players tied with one

Los Angeles Angels: Nine

Most recent: Jared Walsh, June 11, 2022

Most all-time: Jim Fregosi, 1964 and 1968

Atlanta Braves: Nine

Most recent: Eddie Rosario, Sept. 19, 2021

Most all-time: Freddie Freeman (two), 2016 and 2021

Cleveland Guardians: Nine

Most recent: Jake Bauers, June 14, 2019

Most all-time: Nine players tied with one

Colorado Rockies: Nine

Most recent: Charlie Blackmon: Sept. 30, 2018

Most all-time: Nine players tied with one

Arizona Diamondbacks: Six

Most recent: Aaron Hill, June 29, 2012

Most all-time: Aaron Hill (two)

Kansas City Royals: Six

Most recent: George Brett, July 25, 1990

Most all-time: Two players tied with two (George Brett, 1979 and 1990, Frank White, 1979 and 1982)

Chicago White Sox: Six

Most recent: Jose Abreu: Sept. 9, 2017

Most all-time: Six players tied with one

Seattle Mariners: Four

Most recent: Adrian Beltré: Sept. 1, 2008

Most all-time: Four players tied with one

Toronto Blue Jays: Three

Most recent: Cavan Biggio, Sept. 17, 2019

Most all-time: Three players tied with one (Kelly Gruber: 1989, Jeff Frye: 2001, Cavan Biggio: 2019)

San Diego Padres: Three

Most recent: Jake Cronenworth, July 16, 2021

Most all-time: Three players tied with one (Matt Kemp: 2015, Wil Myers: 2017, Jake Cronenworth: 2021)

Miami Marlins: Two

Most recent: Xavier Edwards, July 28, 2024

Most all-time: Two players tied with one (Luis Arraez: 2023, Xavier Edwards: 2024)

Tampa Bay Rays: Two