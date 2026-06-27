Angels fire GM Minasian, bring in Mozeliak as consultant

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The Los Angeles Angels, barreling toward their 11th consecutive losing season, fired general manager Perry Minasian on Friday, while also announcing that longtime executive John Mozeliak will be brought in as a consultant to the baseball operations department.

In a release, the Angels said Mozeliak, who served as GM of the St. Louis Cardinals from 2007 to 2025, will "oversee the day-to-day baseball operations for the Angels while refining a baseball operations strategy and assisting the organization in its search for a new general manager." Mozeliak is expected to stay with the organization through the end of the calendar year.

Minasian, 46, was in his sixth season as Angels GM and in the final year of his contract. Whoever succeeds him will be the Angels' fourth full-time GM since 2012, also following Jerry Dipoto and Billy Eppler. Minasian replaced Eppler following the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

In five full seasons under Minasian, the Angels never finished with more than 77 wins. The team lost a franchise-record 99 games in 2024, then made a nine-win improvement in 2025. This year, though, they sit 34-48, tied for the worst record in the American League.

"Perry has been a valued leader who worked tirelessly over the last six years to strengthen our baseball-operations department," first-year Angels president Molly Jolly said in a statement. "I am grateful for his dedication, insight and many contributions to our organization."