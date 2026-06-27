Jacob Misiorowski throws heater clocked at 105.5 mph vs. Cubs

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MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski threw a first-inning fastball on Friday to Chicago Cubs centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong that was clocked at 105.5 mph, breaking his own record for the fastest pitch recorded by a starting pitcher in the pitch tracking era (since 2008).

It's also tied for the third-fastest pitch by any hurler, behind two from longtime reliever Aroldis Chapman (105.8 in 2010, 105.7 in 2016) and Ben Joyce (105.5 in 2024).

"It's cool," Misiorowski said after the Brewers 6-2 win. "I think I slipped a little bit on that pitch. My front foot slid out from under me."

Misiorowski, 24, hit 103.1 mph on his first pitch of the game, followed by a 104.3 mph fastball before reaching 105.5 mph on the next pitch. Crow-Armstrong actually fouled that one off before striking out three pitches later.

Misiorowski went six innings, giving up a solo home run to Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki -- his first allowed in 75⅓ innings. The Cubs battled him well, walking four times while driving up his pitch count. The righty threw a season high 107 pitches including his final pitch of the night -- a 102.8 mph fastball -- which struck out Cubs left fielder Ian Happ with the bases loaded.

"They had a gameplan coming in to battle me and foul s--- off," Misiorowski said. "They stuck with it. More power to them."

A few moments later, Brewers centerfielder Garrett Mitchell erased a 1-0 deficit with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth. The Brewers never relinquished the lead, scoring all six of their runs from the sixth inning on. Afterwards, Mitchell was asked about Misiorowski's first inning velocity. He was nearly speechless.

"I have nothing else to say about it," Mitchell said with a smile. "It's impressive. It feels like every time he goes out there, he's breaking a record of some sort."

The 105.5 mph first-inning fastball broke Misiorowski's own record for a starting pitcher achieved on June 12, when he threw 104.5 mph to Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber.

"Where does it stop?" Brewers manager Pat Murphy said with his own smirk. "I think there's a limit there."

In Misiorowski's estimation, he hasn't quite hit that limit. He was asked if 106 mph is possible.

"I definitely think it's possible," he responded. "Science says you can hit 108. Someone eventually is going to hit it. If that's me, cool. I don't think that's something I need to focus on. Speed is cool but if it doesn't win a ballgame it doesn't matter."

Misiorowski's ERA is 1.45, third lowest by a pitcher through his first 16 starts of a season over the last 50 years, only behind Trevor Rogers (1.43) last season and Nolan Ryan (1.29) in 1981. He struck out eight Cubs on Friday while matching a season high with the four walks.

"I sprayed a little bit," Misiorowski said. "There's always something to work on between starts."