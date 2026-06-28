Rays DH Yandy Diaz injures shoulder, considered day to day

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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter and American League-leading hitter Yandy Diaz was removed from Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks because of a strained shoulder.

Diaz took a heavy swing against Arizona's Merrill Kelly in the bottom of the fifth inning. He was looked at by team trainers after a swing-and-a-miss but stayed in the game and eventually grounded out to short to lead off the inning.

Richie Palacios pinch hit for Diaz to start the seventh. Tampa Bay was leading 5-0 at the time of his departure and held on for a 5-1 victory.

The team announced that Diaz left the game because of a left shoulder strain and was considered day to day.

Diaz, who has reached base in 26 consecutive home games, leads the AL with a .336 batting average and is second on Tampa Bay with 53 RBIs. His sacrifice fly in the second inning moved him into a tie with Aubrey Huff for the fifth-most RBIs in franchise history with 449.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.