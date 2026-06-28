Kyle Schwarber sets Phillies record with MLB-best 30th HR

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Kyle Schwarber became the first major leaguer to reach 30 homers this season with a two-run shot in the seventh inning that sent the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-4 win over the New York Mets on Sunday.

The Phillies squandered an early 3-0 lead and fell behind 4-3 before Schwarber hit a 408-foot drive to center field off Kodai Senga (0-7), who was making the first regular-season relief appearance of his big league career.

Schwarber connected in Philadelphia's 84th game -- the fastest anyone has reached 30 homers in franchise history. He has six straight 30-homer seasons, the longest active streak in the majors, and eight overall -- most among active players.

Half-Decade of Dingers Kyle Schwarber is the ninth player in MLB history to hit 30-plus home runs in each of their first 5 seasons with a franchise. He is the third to do so in National League history, joining Albert Pujols and Barry Bonds. Team Kyle Schwarber PHI Miguel Cabrera DET Alex Rodriguez NYY David Ortiz BOS Albert Pujols STL Manny Ramirez BOS Barry Bonds SF Jimmie Foxx BOS Babe Ruth NYY

The homer, Schwarber's 217th with the Phillies, breaks a tie with Jimmy Rollins for ninth-most in franchise history; he's now tied with Cy Williams for eighth. If he keeps up this torrid pace, Schwarber could end the season fifth on Philadelphia's all-time home run list, according to ESPN Research.

Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh had third-inning RBI for the Phillies.

Kyle Backhus (1-0) got the final two outs in the sixth. Jhoan Duran threw a hitless ninth for his 21st save.

Philadelphia starter Jesús Luzardo allowed one run and struck out six in five innings.

Philadelphia improved to 18-6 in one-run games, while the Mets fell to 7-15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.