Kyle Schwarber sets Phillies record with MLB-best 30th HR

NEW YORK -- Kyle Schwarber became the first major leaguer to reach 30 homers this season with a two-run shot in the seventh inning that sent the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-4 win over the New York Mets on Sunday.
The Phillies squandered an early 3-0 lead and fell behind 4-3 before Schwarber hit a 408-foot drive to center field off Kodai Senga (0-7), who was making the first regular-season relief appearance of his big league career.
Schwarber connected in Philadelphia's 84th game -- the fastest anyone has reached 30 homers in franchise history. He has six straight 30-homer seasons, the longest active streak in the majors, and eight overall -- most among active players.
The homer, Schwarber's 217th with the Phillies, breaks a tie with Jimmy Rollins for ninth-most in franchise history; he's now tied with Cy Williams for eighth. If he keeps up this torrid pace, Schwarber could end the season fifth on Philadelphia's all-time home run list, according to ESPN Research.
Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh had third-inning RBI for the Phillies.
Kyle Backhus (1-0) got the final two outs in the sixth. Jhoan Duran threw a hitless ninth for his 21st save.
Philadelphia starter Jesús Luzardo allowed one run and struck out six in five innings.
Philadelphia improved to 18-6 in one-run games, while the Mets fell to 7-15.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.