Eugenio Suarez exits Reds' loss after pitch hits left hand

Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- X-rays were inconclusive on Eugenio Suarez's left hand after he was hit by a pitch and forced to leave the Cincinnati Reds' 9-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Manager Terry Francona said Suarez will have a CT scan on Monday after traveling with the team to Milwaukee for the start of a four-game series against the Brewers.

"Right now, it's very swollen. So, the X-ray doesn't say anything because it's too swollen," Suarez said. "We'll see what is in there. Right now, obviously, I feel a lot better than when I got hit. I thought he hit me really good. Was painful, but right now, I feel a lot better. So, I pray to God for nothing to come up."

Suarez was hit by a 92.4 mph fastball from Mitch Keller with two outs in the sixth inning. The designated hitter was checked by Francona before slowly making his way to first base. Nathaniel Lowe came in for Suarez's next at bat in the eighth.

"It swelled up really rapidly," Francona said. "The trainers' hope was that maybe it hit a blood vessel. ... He's very tender. So, we'll get more information tomorrow."

In his 13th major league season, Suarez is batting .208 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs. The 34-year-old was named an All-Star for the second time last season.

Suarez propelled Cincinnati to a 9-7 win on Saturday. With the Reds down a run and two outs in the ninth, he drove a 2-2 sinker from Gregory Soto 344 feet to right field for a three-run homer.