Red Sox rally in 10th, complete four-game sweep of Yankees

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BOSTON -- Jarren Duran singled home the winning run to cap a three-run rally in the 10th inning after Boston blew a two-run lead in the ninth, and the Red Sox finished a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees with a 5-4 victory Sunday night.

Boston starter Sonny Gray took a no-hitter into the eighth against his former team before Amed Rosario singled with one out. That ended a brilliant outing for Gray, who had nine strikeouts to reach 2,000 for his career.

But the Yankees scored twice in the ninth off All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman to tie it 2-2, aided by a throwing error from two-time Gold Glove right fielder Wilyer Abreu.

New York scratched across two more runs in the 10th, taking advantage of another throwing error by Abreu after Rosario's sinking liner squirted out of his glove for an RBI single. But right-hander Fernando Cruz (4-3) couldn't hold the lead after closer David Bednar had pitched the previous two innings.

Boston's first four-game sweep of the Yankees at home since 2018 marked the first four-game winning streak this season for the last-place Red Sox.

New York arrived at Fenway Park with the best record in the American League but left a game behind AL East-leading Tampa Bay.

Anthony Seigler led off the bottom of the 10th with an RBI single that trimmed Boston's deficit to 4-3. Pinch hitter Masataka Yoshida followed with a double before a sacrifice fly by Tsung-Che Cheng tied it at 4-4 and advanced Yoshida to third.

New York brought in Rosario from left field to form a five-man infield, and Duran hit a line drive to right where nobody was standing.

Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was ejected for arguing after he was called out on a check swing for strike three to end the sixth.