Major League Baseball's top 4th of July team giveaways

Saturday marks America's 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and the nation's pastime is preparing accordingly.
Every MLB team will play on the holiday with home squads coming prepared with special giveaways for fans. There are patriotic caps, shirts and jerseys. The Houston Astros have two separate items for fans. The Kansas City Royals might steal the show with a Bobby Witt Jr.-themed bobblehead.
Due to schedules, some clubs don't have home games near July 4, therefore, their giveaways came earlier. For example, the Chicago White Sox handed out an America 250th homage T-shirt to the first 15,000 fans at their June 27 game. The New York Mets had a special America 250 Mr. and Mrs. Met T-shirt on the same day.
Regardless, teams made sure to add a festive feel to their holiday matchups. Here are all the 4th of July specific giveaways across the league, but not every team will participate.
Athletics
Giveaway: Country hat on July 3.
Boston Red Sox
Giveaway: Red Sox USA soccer jersey for first 7,500 fans on July 1.
Chicago Cubs
Giveaway: Fourth of July T-shirt for up to the first 10,000 fans on July 4.
Cincinnati Reds
Giveaway: USA themed hat on July 4.
Cleveland Guardians
Giveaway: Patriotic cap for first 15,000 fans on July 4.
Houston Astros
Giveaway: Josh Hader patriotic jersey for first 10,000 fans on July 3. Patriotic Orbit beach towel for first 10,000 fans on July 4.
Kansas City Royals
Giveaway: "Red, white and bobby" bobblehead for first 25,000 fans on July 4.
Los Angeles Angels
Giveaway: Patriotic hat on July 3.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Giveaway: America 250 commemorative coin on July 4.
Milwaukee Brewers
Giveaway: America's pastimes T-shirt with special theme night ticket on July 1.
New York Yankees
Giveaway: Fourth of July cap for first 18,000 fans on July 4.
Seattle Mariners
Giveaway: Patriotic bucket hat for first 10,000 fans on July 4.
Texas Rangers
Giveaway: America's 250th birthday jersey for first 10,000 fans on July 4.
Washington Nationals
Giveaway: Nationals patriotic shirt for first 20,000 fans on July 5.