Major League Baseball's top 4th of July team giveaways

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Saturday marks America's 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and the nation's pastime is preparing accordingly.

Every MLB team will play on the holiday with home squads coming prepared with special giveaways for fans. There are patriotic caps, shirts and jerseys. The Houston Astros have two separate items for fans. The Kansas City Royals might steal the show with a Bobby Witt Jr.-themed bobblehead.

Due to schedules, some clubs don't have home games near July 4, therefore, their giveaways came earlier. For example, the Chicago White Sox handed out an America 250th homage T-shirt to the first 15,000 fans at their June 27 game. The New York Mets had a special America 250 Mr. and Mrs. Met T-shirt on the same day.

Regardless, teams made sure to add a festive feel to their holiday matchups. Here are all the 4th of July specific giveaways across the league, but not every team will participate.

Giveaway: Country hat on July 3.

Athletics

Giveaway: Red Sox USA soccer jersey for first 7,500 fans on July 1.

Boston Red Sox

Giveaway: Fourth of July T-shirt for up to the first 10,000 fans on July 4.

Chicago Cubs

Giveaway: USA themed hat on July 4.

Cincinnati Reds

Giveaway: Patriotic cap for first 15,000 fans on July 4.

Cleveland Guardians

Houston Astros

Giveaway: Josh Hader patriotic jersey for first 10,000 fans on July 3. Patriotic Orbit beach towel for first 10,000 fans on July 4.

Courtesy Houston Astros

Houston Astros

Kansas City Royals

Giveaway: "Red, white and bobby" bobblehead for first 25,000 fans on July 4.

Giveaway: Patriotic hat on July 3.

Los Angeles Angels

Giveaway: America 250 commemorative coin on July 4.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Giveaway: America's pastimes T-shirt with special theme night ticket on July 1.

Milwaukee Brewers

Giveaway: Fourth of July cap for first 18,000 fans on July 4.

New York Yankees

Giveaway: Patriotic bucket hat for first 10,000 fans on July 4.

Seattle Mariners

Giveaway: America's 250th birthday jersey for first 10,000 fans on July 4.

Texas Rangers

Giveaway: Nationals patriotic shirt for first 20,000 fans on July 5.